There may be relief coming for the daily traffic headaches on Interstate 77 south of Akron that often leaves thousands of motorists idling on their morning and afternoon commutes.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) on Tuesday announced plans are in the works to add lanes to the busy interstate between Arlington Road and Waterloo Road and the I-77/Interstate 277/US Route 224 interchange in Akron, Green and Coventry and Springfield townships.

The state says it's working to line up funding for the project, which could cost as much as $65 million.

If all goes well, construction could begin as early as the fall of 2021.

ODOT says this and other major reworks of the interstate system in and around the Rubber City is all part of bigger project to improve safety and traffic flow in the region.

The proposed project calls for the widening of the southbound lanes of I‐77 from four to five lanes from the I-77/I-277/US-224 interchange to the Warner Road overpass.

As you head further southbound at the overpass, the existing three lanes would be expanded to four lanes to the exit at the Arlington Road interchange.

Northbound I-77 would go from four lanes to five from the Arlington Road interchange exit ramp to the Killian Road overpass and from three to four lanes from the Killian Road overpass to the I-77/I-277/US-224 interchange.

State officials say the new lanes would be built within the existing grassy median. The large interchange at I-77/I-277/US-224 would also be improved with wider ramps. Bridges along the stretch will get some TLC too.

"Maintaining traffic flow during construction is important to minimize impacts for the traveling public," ODOT says. "As project design advances, details on the plans to maintain traffic flow during construction will be provided."

A noise analysis of the stretch of interstate found noise-reducing walls are warranted at various locations.

ODOT says the walls could be put up as part of the project as long as nearby residents and property owners are amenable.

Residents or motorists who wish to comment on the project can contact Robert Lang, ODOT environmental specialist, at 330-786-4975 or Robert.Lang@dot.ohio.gov by Sept. 20.

Craig Webb can be reached at cwebb@thebeaconjournal.com.