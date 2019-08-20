AKRON

Man, 43, pleads guilty

to shooting at police

A 43-year-old Akron man on Monday pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder after shooting at police in 2017.

Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Joy Malek Oldfield is scheduled to sentence David Havrilek at 10 a.m. Sept. 5.

On Oct. 3, 2017, Havrilek fired his rifle at police responding to a call about a suspicious man walking around with a rifle at Barber Storage South on Barber Road in Norton, according to the Summit County Prosecutor's Office.

Norton and Barberton police officers responded to the scene and evacuated the facility.

An officer then spotted Havrilek hiding under a tractor trailer and ordered him to drop his weapon.

Havrilek fired his rifle, and officers returned fire and wounded Havrilek in his legs and hand.

Local advocates to address

gun violence, other issues

A coalition of local spiritual leaders and civil rights advocacy groups will hold a forum to address gun violence, racism, white nationalism and voter suppression in Ohio and America.

The meeting jointly held by the Akron and Vicinity Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance (AVIMA), the Akron Organizing Collaborative and the Stop the Violence Movement of Akron is scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday at Faith Temple Church of the Living God, 701 Sylvan Ave. The public is welcome to attend.

Road salt suit

moves to mediation

A local company that says it lost $350,000 when the city of Akron backed out of a deal for 10,000 tons of road salt will seek relief from a mediator after a Summit County judge dismissed the case.

Nordonia Landscape Supplies LLC sued the city in January. The lawsuit says a city employee shopping for the road salt emailed the company about the order, allegedly saying “we will take it.” Nordonia Landscape Supplies bought two dump trucks and prepared to move the Egyptian salt from a dock in Ashtabula to Akron.

Then the city lowered its bid and the deal fell through.

In July, Summit County Judge Susan Baker Ross granted the city's request to dismiss the case, citing special immunity for municipalities. The court determined the case appropriate for mediation.

Warner Mendenhall, who is representing Nordonia Landscape Supplies, is appealing the dismissal.

CLEVELAND

Jail official pleads guilty

to misdemeanor charges

A troubled county jail system’s associate warden accused of ordering a corrections officer to turn off his body camera after an inmate’s fatal overdose and lying to investigators has pleaded guilty in Cleveland to misdemeanor charges.

Eric Ivey, 54, of Euclid, pleaded guilty Monday to obstruction of justice and falsification charges.

Ivey was demoted from warden of Cuyahoga County’s jail system to associate warden in February after an internal investigation found he violated the county’s nepotism policy. Ivey agreed in the plea deal to resign as associate warden.

Ivey could get be sentenced to up to a year in jail.

COLUMBUS



LaRose says 10,000 voters

so far avoiding purge

Nearly 10,000 voters among 235,000 Ohioans who could be purged in September have responded to last-chance notices or taken other action to avoid having their voter registrations canceled, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Tuesday.

Bipartisan legislation that would “modernize” Ohio’s voter registration process, including automatically registering voters and updating their registration information when they do business with the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, also is set to be introduced this week in the Ohio Senate, LaRose said during a conference call with reporters.

LaRose, a Republican, was pushing back against what he said were misleading comments made last week by voting rights groups that said they had identified about 4,000 voters set to be purged even though they were active in the state’s database.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Medical marijuana

symposium set

Summit County Community Partnership’s medical marijuana committee will host a Medical Marijuana Symposium from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at Summit County Public Health, 1867 W. Market St.

State and national experts will share information regarding Ohio's Medical Marijuana Law, the impacts on employers and the workforce, as well as the clinical implications and science of marijuana.

Speakers include: Dr. Aaron Weiner, director of addiction services for Linden Oaks Behavioral Health in Chicago and a national speaker on the clinical implications of marijuana; Marcie Seidel, a member of the Ohio Medical Marijuana Advisory Committee; and Karen Pierce, the managing director or Working Partners Systems Inc.

Tickets are $25. For more details or to register, go to: https://tinyurl.com/y2s37qov.