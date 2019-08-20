With a month of summer remaining, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan cranked on the water Tuesday at the city's first splash pad outside the Joy Park Community Center at 825 James Ingram Way.

He was joined by Councilwoman At-Large Veronica Sims and Ward 5 Councilwoman Tara Samples.

The water feature covers about 1,600 square feet, features eight jets, sprinklers and bubblers and is ADA accessible. It was constructed by Daniel A. Terreri and Sons Inc. at a cost of $193,000.

The city decided to build the splash pad after a survey showed that residents wanted to see more water amenities.

A second splash pad is due to open next summer at Patterson Park.

The Joy Park attraction is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.