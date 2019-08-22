Ten Akron Public Schools properties netted $638,550 at auction Wednesday night.

The sales are pending approval by the school board, which is expected to vote mid-September.

The district put 10 properties, including school buildings and vacant land, up for bid, and all sold.

"We are pleased to have all the properties sold to what we hope are qualified bidders," said Debra Foulk, executive director of business affairs for the district.

The highest bid was for Bettes Elementary at $185,900. The roughly 9-acre property included a three-story, 35,300-square-foot building built in 1922 with a park and playground area.

The names behind each top bid have not been released, but Foulk said she expected to have a list of the buyers by the end of the week. Each had to put down 20% following the auction.

Other buildings for sale included Goodyear Middle School, Smith Elementary, Goodrich Middle, Hotchkiss Elementary, Rankin Elementary and a former vocational school.

"We hopefully turned them over to somebody who would have good use for them," Foulk said.

The former schools were storing equipment and furniture, she said, but were otherwise unused. The district began a process about 15 years ago to rebuild schools. That process is nearing completion with the opening of the new Ellet Community Learning Center this fall and the last project, a replacement of Kenmore-Garfield High School, nearing construction.

Foulk said the money from the sales has to be used for capital improvements and cannot be spent on programing or other operations.

"The funds can only be used to support the actual renovation, reconstruction or maintenance on a building," she said.

Kiko Auctioneers handled the auction, which took place at the school board office Wednesday night. The properties, per Ohio law, were first made available to charter schools but there were no qualified charters interested, Foulk said.

Here is the list of properties and their final sale price, which includes the bid plus 10%:

• Goodyear Middle, 40 N. Martha Ave., $77,000

• Athletic field, North Johns Avenue, $77,000

• Lawndale, 2330 25th St., $44,000

• Smith Elementary, 941 Chester Ave., $44,000

• Vacant land, 175 W. Crosier St., $44,000

• Goodrich Middle, 700 Lafollette St., $36,300

• Hotchkiss Elementary, 33 Dorcas Ave., $45,100

• Bettes Elementary, 1333 Betana Ave., $185,900

• Adult Vocational, 147 Park Ave., $66,000

• Rankin Elementary, 415 Storer Ave., $19,250

