Artwork. Photographs. And now … quilts.

All of these have been displayed in the Summit County Courthouse, in an effort to make it a more welcoming place.

The latest display features sections of the AIDS Memorial Quilt in the atrium of the courthouse, located at 209 S. High St. in Akron.

Visitors can see the free display from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Wednesday. The display corresponds with the Akron Pride Festival, which is Saturday in Hardesty Park.

Volunteers from Community AIDS Network/Akron Pride Initiative will be available at a table a few hours each day in the courthouse's atrium to provide information and answer questions.

The quilt began in San Francisco 30 years ago with a single 3-by-6 foot panel. Today, it includes more than 49,000 panels from every state created by friends and family members to commemorate those who died from AIDS.

“We thank the Akron Pride Festival for their visionary efforts in hosting this event and invite you to see what wonderful healing art we have created as a nation,” Julie Rhoad, executive director of the NAMES Project Foundation, said in a news release. “This American treasure was created by the people for real people who were loved and lost to AIDS.”

The foundation is the international caretaker of the quilt.

The Akron display features three sections of the quilt that are hung over courthouse banisters, hanging down into the atrium. They include panels honoring people with Northeast Ohio connections, including Akron.

The display is sponsored by the Akron Pride Festival and the Summit County probate and common pleas courts.