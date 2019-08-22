The Beacon Journal and its staffers were winners in 14 categories in the annual Society of Professional Journalists Ohio’s Best Journalism competition.

The Beacon Journal won six first-place awards and eight second-place awards during a luncheon Saturday in Canal Winchester in suburban Columbus.

The annual competition is staged by the Society of Professional Journalists chapters in Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus.

The Beacon Journal won second place for Best Daily Newspaper.

First-place Beacon Journal winners were:

• Reporter Betty Lin-Fisher for best consumer reporting for her collective work.

• Reporter Doug Livingston for best children’s issues reporting for a story about how Ohio’s graduation requirements were failing and lawmakers were promising changes.

• Sports writer Marla Ridenour for best sports reporting for her collective work.

• Reporter Amanda Garrett for best business profile about a restaurant opened by the father of a man who died of a heroin overdose.

• Copy editor Mark J. Price for best headline writing for a collection of his headlines.

• Reporter Malcolm X Abram for best rock 'n' roll feature writing for a story on Akron rock band Red Sun Rising.

Second-place Beacon Journal winners were:

• Photographer Phil Masturzo for best photographer in Ohio

• Reporter Clint O’Connor for best arts profile for a feature on Copley native and actress Carrie Coon

• Editorial Page Editor Michael Douglas for best editorial campaign on payday lending. Douglas also won a second-place award for best political commentary on “Big problems in small towns” about problems in the changing economy

• Reporter Craig Webb for best feature reporting for his collective work.

• Livingston for best social issues reporting for a story about the challenge that Akron faced in housing the homeless population.

• The Beacon Journal’s website, Ohio.com, for its site.