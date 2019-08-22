CUYAHOGA FALLS — The police are investigating a report of a social media threat against Roberts Middle School, Police Capt. Steve Guldeman said Thursday morning.

“We received information that there was an online threat that mentioned Roberts and a school shooting and out of an abundance of caution, we have police up there now and we’ll be there throughout the day and we’re investigating it,” said Guldeman.

Guldeman said the possibility a threat had been made was reported late Wednesday afternoon, but he declined to provide additional information, including whether it had been confirmed a threat had been made and who reported it to police.

“Everything’s under investigation right now,” he said.

Roberts Principal Kris Gaijer sent out an all-call alerting parents and staff about the situation.

“Tonight, on social media, there was a threat made towards our building,” wrote Gaijer in an email transcript of the call. “The police were immediately aware and are working to find out who made the postings. To be clear and direct, our childrens’ safety is our #1 priority.

“Therefore, as part of our safety procedures, the Cuyahoga Falls Police department will be at our school first thing in the morning and will remain in the surrounding areas for the duration of the school day. This is the only information that can be shared at this point.”

