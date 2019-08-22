GREEN — Diebold Nixdorf is closing a facility in Greensboro, N.C., and moving production to a building in the Hoover District in North Canton.

The company announced in June plans to lease a 200,000-square-foot building at 334 Orchard Ave. NE and begin assembling automatic teller machines and retail point-of-sale equipment there.

The move means about 215 new jobs in North Canton. But it also means 122 Diebold Nixdorf workers lose the jobs in North Carolina, while another 86 people employed by contractors also will be out of work.

Diebold Nixdorf officials informed workers in North Carolina on Wednesday that the Greensboro facility would close. Most jobs will be eliminated in November, and everything will be closed by the end of December.

Most of the work moving to North Canton involves final assembly and distribution of ATMs to customers in North America, along with some retail equipment. Base production is in Germany, with parts shipped to the United States. The company's DN Series, introduced earlier this year, will be assembled there, spokesman Michael Jacobsen said.

The change is being made to bring assembly closer to Diebold Nixdorf's engineering and services operations based in Green. "This will help us be more aligned and more efficient," Jacobsen said of the move.

Diebold Nixdorf continues ramping up operations at the North Canton facility, Jacobsen said.

The facility in Greensboro opened in 2008.