A 57-year-old homeless man says he was beaten up and robbed Wednesday night while trying to sleep in Grace Park in downtown Akron.

The man reported that he went to the Haven of Rest for the night but showed up too late. He opted to sleep in the neighboring park, but was approached by four suspects who told him that he would have to pay them to sleep there, Akron police said.

When he refused, the victim was attacked and his phone and money were stolen, police said. The victim provided a description of one of the suspects, but not the others.