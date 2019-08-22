LAKEMORE — The village is receiving $155,000 in loans and grants through the U.S. Department of Agriculture to purchase two police cruisers and two fire responder units, the federal agency said.

The USDA announced the funding this week for Lakemore as part of $52 million being invested in 45 communities around the country.

“Rural areas thrive when modern and accessible education, health care, public safety and municipal services are available," USDA Rural Housing Service Administrator Bruce Lammers said in a prepared statement. "This provides a foundation for growth and prosperity.”