MEDINA — The Medina Square will host a tribute from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 28 to honor an 11-year-old boy who died suddenly earlier this month, Beacon Journal/Ohio.com news partner News 5 Cleveland reports.

Gage Gray died at University Hospitals in Cleveland from an anteriovenous malformation. He would have entered sixth grade at A.I. Root Middle School this year.

"I know for sure that my faith tells me, Gage tells me that he's with God and it's 100%," his mother Rebecca Strother told the television station.

The tribute will feature fire trucks, police cars, a petting zoo, food trucks, face painting and clowns. Donations for the family will be collected, News 5 Cleveland said.

To read the full story, go to: https://www.news5cleveland.com/news/local-news/oh-medina/medina-rallies-to-help-family-after-sudden-death-of-11-year-old-gage-gray.