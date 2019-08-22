AKRON

Homeless man reports

he was attacked in park

A 57-year-old homeless man says he was beaten up and robbed Wednesday night while trying to sleep in Grace Park in downtown Akron.

The man reported that he went to the Haven of Rest for the night but showed up too late. He opted to sleep in the neighboring park, but was approached by four suspects who told him that he would have to pay them to sleep there, police said.

When he refused, the man said he was attacked and his phone and money were stolen, according to a police report. The man was only able to give police a description of one of his attackers.

Man says he was robbed

at gunpoint Wednesday

A 62-year-old man says someone put a gun to his neck and demanded money while he was walking through a parking lot at 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of West Exchange Street in Akron.

The armed man took money and prescription medication and then fled on foot, Akron police said.

The suspect was described as a black male, 25 to 30 years old, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 and weighing 200 pounds. He had long curly hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 330-375-2490; or 330-375-2TIP, the FBI at 330-535-6156, the U.S. Marshals Service at 866-4-WANTED; or Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS. People also can text TIPSCO with tips to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.





Ellet CLC to host grand

opening on Saturday



Akron Public Schools is hosting the grand opening of the new Ellet Community Learning Center on Saturday.

The building will be open from noon to 3 p.m. for self-guided tours. A dedication ceremony with a ribbon cutting will take place at 1 p.m.

The building is the second-to-last of the learning centers in the district's 15-year plan to replace dilapidated school buildings. The $47 million facility features 27 core classrooms, seven science laps and educational spaces and resources rooms for students with disabilities and behavioral health needs.

To support the College and Career Academies, the building includes a full commercial kitchen and restaurant, rooms for construction and automotive technology and an area for animal grooming and daycare.

LAKEMORE

Lakemore receives USDA

funding for safety vehicles

The village is receiving $155,000 in loans and grants through the U.S. Department of Agriculture to purchase two police cruisers and two fire responder units, the federal agency said.

The USDA announced the funding this week for Lakemore as part of $52 million being invested in 45 communities around the country.

“Rural areas thrive when modern and accessible education, health care, public safety and municipal services are available," USDA Rural Housing Service Administrator Bruce Lammers said in a prepared statement.

MEDINA

Medina Square to host tribute

to 11-year-old boy who died

The Medina Square will host a tribute from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday to honor an 11-year-old boy who died suddenly earlier this month, Beacon Journal/Ohio.com news partner News 5 Cleveland reports.

Gage Gray died at University Hospitals in Cleveland from an anteriovenous malformation. He would have entered sixth grade at A.I. Root Middle School this year.

"I know for sure that my faith tells me, Gage tells me that he's with God and it's 100%," his mother Rebecca Strother told the television station.

The tribute will feature fire trucks, police cars, a petting zoo, food trucks, face painting and clowns. Donations for the family will be collected, News 5 Cleveland said.

STARK COUNTY

Sobriety checkpoints

planned Friday night

The Ohio State Highway Patrol will hold two sobriety checkpoints Friday night in Stark County.

The specific locations will be announced Friday morning, the patrol said.

"State troopers make on average 25,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers," the patrol said in a news release. "OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving, but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways."

SUMMIT COUNTY

County councilwoman

to hold office hours

Summit County Council District 7 representative Bethany McKenney will host office hours at R-D Bike Shop, 128 2nd St. NW, Barberton, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Friday.

McKenney will discuss flooding and other issues. District 7 includes Clinton, Barberton, Norton, New Franklin and a small part of southwest Akron. For more information, email bethanymckenney@gmail.com.