Watch a preview now of 'Elusive Justice,' examining the unsolved murders of Ricky Beard and Mary Leonard.

It will be 40 years this weekend since the disappearance of Akron teens Ricky Beard and Mary Leonard shook their North Hill neighborhood to its core in what remains one of the city's most deeply vexing cold cases.

Stephanie Warsmith of the Akron Beacon Journal/Ohio.com teamed up with Paula Schleis of the Ohio Mysteries podcast to reconstruct what is known about the case, talking with family members and investigators in an effort to discover if any light can be shed on the 1979 slayings. The three-day multimedia series begins Saturday.

Click on the video link above to watch a preview of "Elusive Justice."