ROOTSTOWN TWP. — A video of youth football players carrying a Trump 2020 flag and an American flag onto the field during a game Sunday is sparking controversy in the Portage County community.

Rootstown Youth Football President Paul McEwuen provided a statement about the flag. According to McEwuen, the family involved with the incident has since agreed to keep politics off the field. The team is there for one reason, he said: to teach young men and women a love for football and show that hard work pays off.

“Rootstown Youth Football was not aware that this was going to happen before Sunday’s game,” the statement said. “The family involved with this happens to be very passionate for our president and made the decision to run across the field with the Trump 2020 flag. The board has addressed this with them and they have agreed to keep politics off the field.

“We are a private organization that builds on hard work and volunteers. We are in no way affiliated with the school district. The youth organization and their volunteers are here for one thing; to teach these young men and women the love of the sport and to learn that the hard work they put in now will pay off in life.”

Alright so im not gonna get all political with this but cmon man its one thing to be a supporter but why do you have to wave this flag at a YOUTH FOOTBALL GAME?!?! Take that somewhere else please. This makes me sick that my hometown is representing that im disgusted pic.twitter.com/ePIIVSfZAj

— Charles Harris (@jmoney2218) August 19, 2019



Officials from the football organization couldn't be reached for comment this week.

A clip of the incident was posted to the Rootstown Township public Facebook page on Aug. 19. The original poster wrote that youth sporting events should not push political agendas. Other members of the page with differing opinions sounded off in the comment section. Some posted anti-Trump sentiments, some applauded the action and others asked sports not mingle with politics.

“Teach them good sportsmanship and how to play the game,” one poster commented. “Teach them your political opinions at home.”

