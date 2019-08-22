WKYC (Channel 3) says it will be off the air again, starting at 2 p.m. today, for a few hours for work on its tower.

The station said it would be back on the air in time for the 6 p.m. news today — Thursday.

"Starting at 2pm, we have to power down our antenna again for more tower work. We will have the signal back up in time for the 6pm news. We appreciate your patience and understanding," WKYC tweeted.

Wednesday, WYKC said it would be powering down for several hours that day.

"This project has been mandated by the FCC," WKYC said yesterday. "Thousands of stations across the country are affected by this transition, including many here in Ohio. We're very sorry for this disruption and are working as quickly and safely as possible as we can."

