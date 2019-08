CUYAHOGA FALLS — The Ohio Republican Party will host a Women for Trump rally at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at The Pavilion, 2085 Front St., featuring Trump 2020 campaign advisory board member Madison Gesiotto.

"It will be, "An Evening to Empower" where strong women leaders will share how President Trump is empowering women to lead," the party said in a news release.

Reservations can be made at https://www.donaldjtrump.com/events/women-for-trump-rsvp-for-an-evening-to-empower-cuyahoga-falls-oh/.