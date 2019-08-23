ALLIANCE — An Alliance woman was arrested Sunday after a secret indictment was issued charging her with theft from an Alliance church.

Marilyn S. McKnight, 67, was arrested at noon Sunday at her home on a felony warrant charging her with grand theft, forgery, and misuse of credit cards, all fourth-degree felonies, according to Stark County Jail records.

She was released Tuesday on a recognizance bond.

The secret indictment, dated July 26, stated between January 2017 and Feb. 28, 2019, McKnight knowingly obtained or exerted control over property between $1,000 and $7,500 without the consent of Vine Street United Methodist Church, the owner, or a person authorized to give consent; facilitated a fraud, forged a writing without the authority of the church, in an amount between $7,500 and $15,000; and misused a credit card in an amount between $7,500 and $150,000.

She is set to be arraigned Friday.