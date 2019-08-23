CUYAHOGA FALLS — Nine neighborhood walking trails will officially launch at 10 a.m. Saturday.

“The neighborhood walking trails reinforce the city’s commitment to the health of our community and to bringing city programs and services into our neighborhoods,” stated Mayor Don Walters. “We all know that regular physical activity is important to our physical and mental health and well-being, and this will allow neighbors an opportunity to strengthen community relationships while being physically active.”

The Cuyahoga Falls Neighborhood Walking Trails range from one mile to 1.5 miles and are marked at one-quarter mile intervals. The walking trail project was spearheaded by Natatorium programming supervisor Karyn Petty.

“As we offer these new walking trails throughout the city, we hope to allow people to get out and walk at their own pace, and have a measurable distance to walk locally,” stated Petty. “The walking trails also offer the added benefit of increasing a sense of community in our neighborhoods.”

Here is a list of the city’s new neighborhood walking trails:

• Searl Street Neighborhood Walking Trail — 1.5 miles — Includes Searl Street, Stuart Avenue, Tallmadge Road, Davis Avenue, Hanover Street and Broadway Street East.

• Chestnut Boulevard Neighborhood Walking Trail — 1.5 miles — Includes Chestnut Boulevard, Third Street, Grant Avenue and 14th Street.

• Broad Boulevard Neighborhood Walking Trail — one Mile — North side of Broad Boulevard between 3rd and 20th streets.

• Oakwood Drive Neighborhood Walking Trail — 1.5 Miles — East side of Oakwood Drive between 4th Street and Graham Road.

• Hunter Parkway Neighborhood Walking Trail — one Mile — Hunter Parkway from E. Bath Road to State Road.

• Linden Park Neighborhood Walking Trail — one Mile — Includes Kathron Avenue, Norwood Street, Hollywood Avenue and Kilarney Street.

• Price School Neighborhood Walking Trail — one Mile — Includes Myrtle Avenue, Bailey Road, Suncrest Drive Center Avenue and Wichert Drive.

• River Estates Neighborhood Walking Trail — one Mile — Includes Oak Park Boulevard, Ruth Avenue and Owaisa Road.

• Keyser Parkway Neighborhood Walking Trail — one Mile — West side of Keyser Parkway from Chart Road into Keyser Park.