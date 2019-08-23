DOYLESTOWN — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 63-year-old man who vanished this month.

Bernard G. Flechler was last seen at 11 p.m. Aug. 11 when he left a friend's house in the village. Authorities were asked to check on him Aug. 15 after his landlord had difficulty contacting him, and found his vehicle and car keys in his garage, and his cellphone, wallet, driver's license and bank card inside his home.

Police Lt. Kevin Milburn said there was no sign of forced entry at the home, a burglary or a struggle.

"We don't believe there's any foul play at this point," he said.

Authorities are trying to figure out what happened. Milburn said Flechler's girlfriend died a year ago and family and friends believe this would be a rough time for him. Flechler, who had retired this year from Alcoa, also had struggled since witnessing a 16-year-old student be struck and killed by a school bus in Norton in 2016, the officer said.

According to a Beacon Journal article, the Norton High School sophomore fell from his skateboard and was hit by a bus in a school driveway near Norton Cornerstone Elementary School. Flechler had been called as a witness in ongoing civil lawsuit against the district, Milburn said.

Family and friends fear he may have wandered off to end his life or he wanted to disappear and start a new life, he said.

"The family is just as puzzled as we are at this," he said.

Police, along with Deana Hudgins of Ohio Search and Rescue Inc., used dogs Thursday to search 70 acres of wooded property near his home, where he was last seen and other areas around the Wayne County village.

His whereabouts remain unknown. Flechler is described as white, 5-foot-7 and 155 pounds, with brown/gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Doylestown police at 330-658-2771.

Rick Armon can be reached at 330-996-3569 or rarmon@thebeaconjournal.com.