AUGUST 23, 1959



A youth room is opened on the second floor of the library. The room contains about 5,600 adult and adolescent books.



AUGUST 23, 1969



Sixty-two members of the Cambridge High School class of 1934 attend the class' 35th reunion.



AUGUST 25, 1979



Three new cottages are dedicated at the Cambridge Mental Health and Mental Retardation Center.



AUGUST 23, 1989



Angela Kay Mesarchik, a recent graduate of Meadowbrook High School, has been named a Wittenberg Alumni Scholar, one of the highest academic honors bestowed upon an incoming freshman. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dale A. Mesarchik of Byesville.



AUGUST 23, 1999



Richard A. Hall, the Occupational Work Experience coordinator at Buckeye Trail High School, was honored with the 1999 State Leadership Award at the Ohio Vocational Association Professional Development Conference.