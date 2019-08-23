Lions, tigers and beers. Oh my.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will host its first craft beer festival in October — a Halloween-themed tasting, with guests encouraged to attend in costume.

The Brew at the Zoo — a partnership between the Metroparks-run zoo and the nonprofit Cleveland Zoological Society — will take place from 6 to 10 p.m. Oct. 10. It will showcase brewers such as Fat Head's, Market Garden, Great Lakes, Terrestrial, and Butcher and the Brewer, along with live music, food and animal encounters. The final brewery list is still being finalized.

The zoo exhibits will be open during the tasting so people can view the animals. The zoo also will be decorated for Halloween, as the popular, family-friendly "Boo at the Zoo" kicks off Oct. 11.

"We think this will be a fun new offering," Zoological Society Executive Director Sarah Crupi said. "We've never really done an event like this in the fall."

Although zoos in Akron, Cincinnati, Columbus and Toledo have been hosting beer events for several years, the beer fest is a first for the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. Crupi said the zoo has seen an amazing response to after-hours events such as the Asian Lantern Festival and the Zoo Clues and Brews sponsored by Great Lakes so a beer festival makes sense.

"Cleveland, in general, is a huge craft beer city," she added.

General admission tickets are $50 through Sept. 30; $55 from Oct. 1-9; and $60 the day of the event. VIP tickets, which allow early entry at 5:30 p.m. along with other perks, are $80 through Sept. 30; and $85 after. The event is open to those 21 years and older.

For more details or to buy tickets, click here.