TALLMADGE — A Blacklick man was charged Thursday with aggravated robbery and theft after he was accused of trying to rob a retail business in the 500 block of South Avenue, police said.

Police responded to a call of an armed robbery at 2 p.m. A suspect threatened that he had a weapon and then fled on foot.

Yusufu Manirambona, 20, was later found hiding on a balcony behind a nearby apartment building, police said. He is being held at the Summit County Jail pending an arraignment through Stow Municipal Court.

No weapon was found, police said.

Police also said a patrol car was involved in a crash while responding to the call. A driver was cited for failing to yield to the lights and siren at South Ave and Strecker Drive, police said. The officer had to take evasive action, going off the street and striking a culvert, police said.

No injuries were reported.