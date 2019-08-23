NORTH CANTON — The new post office at Washington Square plaza, 2201 E. Maple St., will host its grand opening at 10 a.m. Wednesday, the city said.

The post office opened earlier this month. The hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. The lobby is open 24 hours.

The U.S. Postal Service said it was unable to secure a continuing lease for the previous location at 1212 N. Main Street. Customers were directed to other post offices in the area until the new location was ready.

The opening was delayed several months as the postal service worked through issues with its network circuit. It was preventing internet, phones and other systems from working properly, Naddia Dhalai, strategic communication specialist for the Northern Ohio and Ohio Valley District of the postal service, has said.

The postal service worked with an outside vendor to resolve the issue.

The North Main Street site closed last August. The closing followed years of discussion about the 58,370-square-foot building, which was too large and drew criticism for its worn-down parking lot.