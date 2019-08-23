Most cornfields certainly weren't knee high by the Fourth of July. And it seems things have not improved much since then for many Ohio farmers.

This week brought a so-called boots-in-the-field survey of corn crops from Ohio to South Dakota and found the Buckeye State appears to have suffered the most as a result of flooding rains earlier this season compared to the other seven states in the Corn Belt.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says the corn yield potential on the tour was estimated at 154.35 bushels per acre in Ohio — a drop from 2018’s tour estimate of 179.57 and below the three-year average of 164.38.

The next state suffering the biggest weather-related issues was South Dakota, where the corn yield potential was estimated at 154.08 bushels per acre — below 2018's tally of 178.01.

Ohio is the nation's eighth-largest corn-producing state and is predicted to have a yield estimated to be about 18% lower this year.

The rather grim sentiment was echoed by Cheryl Turner, a state statistician for the USDA, in her weekly report on Ohio's corn and soybean crops.

There was some much-needed soaking rain in some areas of Ohio, but Turner noted that while some fields saw an inch or more of rain, others not far away remained high and dry.

“Crop conditions continued to deteriorate and remained in much poorer shape than 2018,” she concluded.

AccuWeather senior meteorologist Jason Nicholls said it is getting late in the growing season to turn things around for some Ohio farmers.

“The weather the next six weeks also will have a say in final production numbers,” Nicholls said. “Any stretches of cool weather, such as the one expected the middle of next week, will lower the probability of the crop maturing before the first frost.”

AccuWeather forecasts a 2019 corn yield of 13.28 billion bushels for the seven states from 79.5 million acres harvested.

The USDA’s World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report showed an estimated 82 million acres of corn harvested with a yield of an estimated 13.90 billion bushels of corn — lower than 2018's 14.42 billion bushels.

