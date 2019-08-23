ORRVILLE — Police arrested a 30-year-old Orrville man Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly punched a woman holding her infant in her arms.

The woman, also 30, called 911 at 2:08 p.m. Wednesday, and police responded to the man’s residence in the 200 block of South Elm Street. The woman told police that the man punched her once in the head while he was holding her baby, according to the affidavit in the case. The officer observed a “large bump on her upper forehead and swelling,” according to the affidavit.

The woman also told police that the man left in her vehicle and took her cellphone without her permission. Police found the man in the woman’s car, with her cellphone, a short time later.

Police arrested the man and took him to the Wayne County Jail. He is charged with one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.