A scammer is reportedly going door to door, warning people whose properties are on an upcoming sheriff’s sale that they have 10 days to vacate the premises.

Portage County Treasurer Brad Cromes said so far, two people have reported that someone told the landlord or tenant of a property on the foreclosure list that he would be buying the home at the sheriff’s sale. The person told the tenants that they had 10 days to vacate the premises. Although both reports come from Kent, Cromes said the sheriff’s sale includes properties from all over Portage County, making this a potentially countywide issue.

“That’s not how sheriff’s sales work,” Cromes said.

When a property is on the list for tax delinquency, which is the case for four of the properties on the Sept. 9 auction list, property owners have until the day of the sale to “redeem” the property by paying the tax bill, keeping it from being auctioned. The sale is effective as soon as the county prosecutor files confirmation of the sale. However, anyone can bid on the properties, so the person approaching the occupants won’t necessarily have the winning bid.

“You get an official notice from the sheriff,” he said. “You don’t just get approached by a random person off the street. It goes through official channels.”

Cromes said he has reported the alleged fraud to the Kent Police Department. He said he wants to warn tenants not to leave their homes early, or make payments to the potential buyer.

If people are approached, Cromes said, they should contact their local law enforcement agency.

