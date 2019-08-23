SUMMIT COUNTY

Sheriff's office accepting

donated books Saturday



The Summit County Sheriff's Office is being overwhelmed with offers to donate books after asking for the public's help last week in restocking the two small libraries at the county jail.

The response has been so great that the sheriff's office will host a special drop-off event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday t the training center, 2825 Greensburg Road, Green.

"It's been amazing," inmate services supervisor Rebecca McCutcheon said Monday.

She put out a call for donations because the libraries are reopening after being shuttered for about 10 years. They were closed in 2009 because of financial cutbacks at the jail on East Crosier Street in Akron. The shelves of both libraries are nearly bare.

The sheriff's office is accepting both fiction and nonfiction, along with paperback and hardback books. All reading levels are welcome.

Donated books should not contain any personal or private information about the book owner such as names or addresses.

For more details about donating, contact McCutcheon at 330-643-2851 or rmccutcheon@sheriff.summitoh.net.

Council member

plans office hours



Summit County Council District 2 representative John Schmidt will host public office hours from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Cuyahoga Falls Library, 2015 Third St.

Schmidt will be available to answer questions and hear concerns from residents. District 2 includes most of Cuyahoga Falls, Munroe Falls and portions of Akron, including East Akron, Goodyear Heights and North Hill.

For more information, contact the Summit County Council office at 330-643-2725.

AKRON

Pre-sale muffin orders

for fundraiser being taken

Pre-sale orders for the Muffins for Mammograms campaign began Monday. The annual fundraising drive is a partnership between Cleveland Clinic Akron General, Main Street Gourmet, the City of Akron, Rubber City Radio and Stewart’s Caring Place as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month each October.

Pre-orders for gourmet blueberry or double chocolate muffins will be taken through Sept. 11 at www.Lock3live.com. Orders of at least $150 will be delivered to Summit County locations from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 1.

Muffins can also be purchased Oct. 1 in Akron General’s main lobby from 7 to 10 a.m. and at Lock 3 in downtown Akron from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The fundraiser supports education, screening and outreach for breast cancer as well as other cancers. All orders will come with breast health educational material. Muffins for Mammograms is a trademark of Main Street Gourmet Inc. and is used under license by Cleveland Clinic Akron General.

ORRVILLE

Police: Man punched

woman holding baby

Police arrested a 30-year-old Orrville man Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly punched a woman holding her infant in her arms.

The woman, also 30, called 911 at 2:08 p.m. Wednesday, and police responded to the man’s residence in the 200 block of South Elm Street. The woman told police that the man punched her once in the head while she was holding her baby, according to the affidavit in the case. The officer observed a “large bump on her upper forehead and swelling,” according to the affidavit.

The woman also told police that the man left in her vehicle and took her cellphone without her permission. Police found the man in the woman’s car, with her cellphone, a short time later.

Police arrested the man and took him to the Wayne County Jail. He is charged with one count of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor.

TALLMADGE

Man faces robbery

and theft charges

A Blacklick man faces aggravated robbery and theft charges after he was accused of trying to rob a retail business in the 500 block of South Avenue on Thursday, police said.

Police responded to a call of an armed robbery at 2 p.m. A suspect threatened that he had a weapon and then fled on foot.

Yusufu Manirambona, 20, was later found hiding on a balcony behind a nearby apartment building, police said. He is being held at the Summit County Jail pending an arraignment through Stow Municipal Court.

No weapon was found, police said.

Police also said a patrol car was involved in a crash while responding to the call. A driver was cited for failing to yield to the lights and siren at South Ave and Strecker Drive, police said. The officer had to take evasive action, going off the street and striking a culvert, police said.

No injuries were reported.