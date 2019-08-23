The Summit County Sheriff's Office is being overwhelmed with offers to donate books after asking for the public's help last week in restocking the two small libraries at the county jail.

The response has been so great that the sheriff's office will host a special drop-off event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the training center, 2825 Greensburg Road, Green.

"It's been amazing," inmate services supervisor Rebecca McCutcheon said Monday.

She put out a call for donations because the libraries are reopening after being shuttered for about 10 years. They were closed in 2009 because of financial cutbacks at the jail on East Crosier Street in Akron. The shelves of both libraries are nearly bare.

The Beacon Journal/Ohio.com profiled the request in a story Saturday.

McCutcheon previously asked that people not drop off books at the jail before contacting her, but because of the response decided to host a separate drop-off event.

The sheriff's office is accepting both fiction and nonfiction, along with paperback and hardback books. All reading levels are welcome.

Donated books should not contain any personal or private information about the book owner such as names or addresses.

For more details about donating, contact McCutcheon at 330-643-2851 or rmccutcheon@sheriff.summitoh.net.

