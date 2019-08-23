Classic musical: South Pacific in Concert will be at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls. The Cleveland Orchestra and students at the Baldwin Wallace University Music Theater program will perform the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic.

In a pickle: The Cleveland Pickle Fest is from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday in the North Coast Harbor at the East Ninth Street Pier in Cleveland. The free festival will feature pickles, pickle-inspired food and drinks and live music and activities.

Square activities: The 2019 Medina Fest begins at 9 a.m. and runs through 4 p.m. Saturday in the community's historic square. There will be a farmers market, food, music, activities and community displays by organizations and businesses.

Pride events: The Akron Pride March kicks off at 10 a.m. in Akron's Highland Square. The city's festival begins at 11 a.m. and runs through 7 p.m. at Hardesty Park.