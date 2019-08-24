Singer Eddie Money has

stage 4 esophageal cancer

Eddie Money says he has stage 4 esophageal cancer.

The singer known for such hits as "Two Tickets to Paradise" and "Take Me Home Tonight" says his fate is in "God's hands."

Money's comments appear in a video released Saturday from his AXS TV reality series "Real Money." The full episode airs Sept. 12.

In the video, Money says he discovered he had cancer after what he thought was a routine checkup. The 70-year-old, whose real name is Edward Mahoney, learned that the disease had spread to his liver and lymph nodes.

Money said it hit him "really, really hard."

He's had numerous health problems recently including heart valve surgery earlier this year and pneumonia after the procedure, leading to his cancellation of a planned summer tour.

Disney Legends honor

prompts Downey pot story

Robert Downey Jr. says he had a wild Disneyland ride in his younger days.

The "Iron Man" and "Avengers: Endgame" star, among those honored Friday as Disney Legends, said his first visit to the Southern California resort included a brief detention for "smoking pot in a gondola."

"I was brought to a surprisingly friendly processing center, given a stern warning and returned to, if memory serves, one very disappointed group chaperone," Downey said.

Disney CEO Robert Iger presented the Legends trophy to the actor at the D23 Expo Disney fan event in Anaheim. The company said it honors those who have made remarkable contributions to the Disney legacy.

Singer Christina Aguilera, actress Ming-Na Wen, journalists Diane Sawyer and Robin Roberts and directors Jon Favreau and Kenny Ortega were among others receiving trophies.

Aguilera, who performed "Reflection" from the Disney movie "Mulan," called it "way cooler than a Grammy."