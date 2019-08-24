A group looking to build an all-inclusive playground on the former Waterloo Middle School site in Randolph has gotten a boost from Randolph Township trustees, Portage County commissioners and State Sen. John Eklund.



Fields Playground Group President Susan Monegan said that though most community playgrounds are accessible to those with disabilities, not all of the equipment is. To change that in Portage County, she began work three years ago to create a park where children of all abilities can have fun and be safe.



The group has partnered with Randolph Township, DWA Recreation and GameTime. Fields Playground Group’s administration team also includes Pat Blair and Amy Decker.



The project is estimated to cost about $500,000. Monegan said that all-inclusive playgrounds can sometimes cost up to $1 million. A construction timeline for the project will be established once funding is obtained.



Monegan met with Eklund and Portage commissioners recently at the site on Route 44. Eklund said he has never seen a project like this before but had heard of something similar existing in a smaller scale in the Cincinnati area. Monegan clarified that is because the closest GameTime Demonstration Site that reaches the caliber of the one proposed is about two-hours away.



"This is not just a Randolph Township project," Eklund observed. "It's not just a Portage County project. When you consider that the nearest one, other than [the proposed Randolph site] is going to be two hours away, that's quite a radius from which to draw people who would be more than eager, it seems to me, to come down."



Based on data she reviewed from schools and census reports, Monegan estimates more than 2,000 Portage County children between the ages of 1 and 18 struggle with some form of disability. Her granddaughter, Mila DiGirolamo, who is disabled, is one of the main reasons Monegan founded the group. Monegan would have to drive an hour round trip to reach the nearest accessible playground.



The one- to two-acre playground would be designed to house equipment that support the development of physical, social-emotional and cognitive skills. The surface will be made of poured-in-place rubber to allow for easy accessibility and minimal maintenance. Chimes, drums and bells will be used to encourage collaboration and creativity. Crawl tubes, adaptive swings and slides will also be featured.



Eklund said he was first made aware of the project in May. He called the work impressive and the site itself a great, open area.



A strategy is being created, Eklund said, to position the project for consideration in an anticipated capital budget bill. Though the process will not be easy, Eklund said he believes the park can be pursued purposefully and, with hard work, it could happen. Some foundations, he added, look to support endeavors like this.



Funding from the state would be requested in the spring of 2020, Eklund said. If funding is awarded to a local project, funds typically become available the following September. The amount awarded varies with each project, he said. Monegan said that if the amount awarded is more than is needed at that time, additional funds would go toward funding an ADA accessible bathroom.



Portable restrooms will still be set up in the meantime, but Monegan considers an ADA compliant family bathroom to be a necessity. Portable toilets are difficult to those using wheelchairs or gait trainers. Autistic children, Monegan said, are also sometimes afraid of enclosed spaces.



Portage County Commissioner Sabrina Christian-Bennett has expressed interest in helping Fields Playground Group represent it at the capital, Monegan said. Though all three county commissioners support the group, Monegan said Christian-Bennett has been exceptional in her support. Aside from spreading the word about the group, she has kept Monegan notified about grants for which the organization is eligible.



Fields Playground Group is seeking volunteers. For more information, visit www.fieldsplaygroundgroup.org or on its Facebook page. The group can also be reached by email at fieldsplayground@gmail.com.



More information, such as equipment and site plans for the proposed playground, can be also the groups website as well as on the Randolph Township’s website, www.randolphtownshipohio.com under the "parks" tab.



"I was just a nana of a little special-needs granddaughter," Monegan said. "I didn't know politics. I didn't know what you needed to do. I just saw a need, I tried to incorporate people into seeing that need with me."



