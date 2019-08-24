KENT

Part of Mogadore Road

to close for resurfacing

Mogadore Road between state Route 261 and Howe Road will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday for asphalt resurfacing, according to the Kent Engineer’s Department.

Traffic will be maintained, but motorists are encouraged use state Route 43 or Sunnybrook Road as a detour.

For more information, contact the city's engineering division at 330-678-8106.

MEDINA COUNTY

Drug court documentary

to be shown Tuesday

The “Second Chances” documentary that focuses on drug courts in three Ohio counties, including Medina, will be shown at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Medina performing arts center, 851 Weymouth Road in Medina.

The free screening is open to the public. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and refreshments will be provided. A panel discussion will follow the movie.

The hourlong documentary, released in May, follows the experiences of participants in drug courts in Medina, Marion and Hocking counties over a year. The film, released on the Court News Ohio website, corresponded with National Drug Court Month.

The screening is sponsored by the Medina County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Board.

STOW

Parents post complaints

about school bus issues

Several parents of students in the Stow-Munroe Falls City School District posted on Facebook last week that they planned attend Monday's school board meeting to express their unhappiness with busing glitches.

In one instance Tuesday, two younger students were reported missing after they did not get off at their assigned stop.

The two students were eventually found safe on the bus and taken home, but the incident has led parents to question whether the district’s procedures should be changed.

“At no time were the children in harm’s way,” Stow Police Chief Jeff Film said.

STATE NEWS

State investigates reports

of vaping-related illnesses

The state Department of Health announced Friday it is investigating reports of six Ohioans who experienced severe pulmonary illnesses after using e-cigarettes or vaping, becoming the latest state this summer to report vaping-related illnesses.

Health officials in Illinois said Friday that a patient who contracted a serious lung disease after vaping has died and that they considered it the first death in the U.S. linked to the smoking alternative that has become popular with teens and young adults.

Reports of pulmonary illnesses linked to vaping have been reported across the country, prompting a national alert to health care providers by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As of Aug. 21, 153 possible cases have been reported across 16 states, according to the CDC.

“We are seeing a tremendous increase in vaping among our youth, which is a public health crisis,” said Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton. “There is a perception that vaping is safe, and these reports of serious pulmonary illness linked to e-cigarette or vaping product use show that this is simply not true.”

Patients exhibited respiratory symptoms including cough, shortness of breath and fatigue, with symptoms worsening over days and weeks. Other symptoms may include fever, chest pain, abdominal pain, nausea, diarrhea and anorexia.

Investigations into Ohio’s six possible cases are just beginning and no additional information is available, the state health department said.

Acton said anyone who thinks that they may be experiencing problems linked to vaping should seek immediate medical attention.

Ohio AG joins argument

against LGBTQ protections

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost is joining the U.S. Department of Justice in arguing before the U.S. Supreme Court that federal civil rights laws do not protect LGBTQ employees against discrimination in the workplace.

The Republican announced Friday that he had joined a friend-of-the-court brief filed by other states in the case the Supreme Court is scheduled to hear next month.

In ruling on three cases consolidated into one, the justices will determine if the prohibition in the Civil Rights Act of 1964 against discrimination on the basis of "sex" extends to also protect gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender workers.

Federal courts have issued differing rulings in the matter. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission ruled in one case that a transgender funeral home worker was illegally fired due to discrimination.

"This case is about whether the judiciary gets to write new laws or if that should be left to elected legislators," Yost said in a statement.

"The plain language of Title VII prohibits employers from discriminating because of sex, not sexual orientation or gender identity. If the law is to be amended, Congress, not the courts, should be the one doing it.”