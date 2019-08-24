I'm Batman: The Cleveland Orchestra will perform the score to the 1989 movie "Batman" while showing the film on a giant screen at 3 p.m. at Severance Hall at 11001 Euclid Ave. in Cleveland. Michael Keaton plays Batman and Jack Nicholson portrays the Joker. For more information, go to clevelandorchestra.com.

Rock with purpose: Rock & Resilience Community Day begins at noon at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. Inductee Ricky Byrd, formerly of Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, will perform at the event to help those cope with challenges, heal from trauma and connect with those around them. The event is in partnership with the "Rock & Recovery" program on 91.3 The Summit. The event is on the rock hall’s outdoor plaza and PNC Stage.

Hike for fun: The Fall Hiking Spree Kickoff for the Summit Metro Parks begins at noon at Silver Creek Metro Park in Norton. This marks the 56th year for the fall event. For more information, go to summitmetroparks.org.