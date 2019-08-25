BATH — After spending months studying the Yellow Creek watershed, an engineering consulting firm has suggested several ideas to mitigate flooding, erosion and other stormwater issues in the watershed primarily located in Bath.

But with a price tag in the tens of millions of dollars for the dozens of potential projects, the Summit County Engineer's Office will have to decide what options are the most feasible and cost-effective.

“We’re essentially trying to narrow down the big, wide range of projects to things we think we can handle a little bit better and focus on things that make sense,” said planning engineer Dave White with the county engineer’s office.

Bob Hawley, principal scientist with Kentucky-based Sustainable Streams, presented on the state of the Yellow Creek watershed to about 20 people at the township’s administration building last week.

The work Hawley and his team performed over the last several months was part of the Summit County Engineer's Office's Surface Water Management District, which the County Council approved in 2017 to alleviate runoff and flooding issues.

The program is voluntary, so county communities have to opt into it. The only community that's opted in so far is Bath, with township residents paying $4 a month, billed once a year.

The district’s first action came when the county hired Sustainable Streams — which focuses on stream and wetland restoration, stormwater management and watershed planning and monitoring — last year to survey the streams and ditches draining into the watershed.

The roughly 30-square-mile watershed for Yellow Creek, a tributary of the Cuyahoga River, is primarily in Bath Township, but it doesn’t include the entire township, which is part of four other watersheds.

Yellow Creek is partially located in several other municipalities, including Copley Township, Richfield Township, Richfield village, Fairlawn, Cuyahoga Falls and Akron, along with Sharon and Granger townships in Medina County.

Over the last several months, Hawley and his team have been studying the watershed, walking about 41 of the 97 miles of streams in the watershed.

The team also talked with about 50 residents and found the primary concerns were erosion, flooding and runoff. Impervious surfaces like rooftops, parking lots and roads help runoff get to waterways faster, which can contribute to erosion of those waterways.

Hawley said a significant reason the Yellow Creek watershed faces erosion problems is its topography.

“Basically, the Cuyahoga River down here at the outlet is really low. The land around it … is really high, and you've got a big difference there," he said. "The streams are kind of wanting to naturally reach an equilibrium with that base level that's set by the Cuyahoga.”

The worst stream stability problems are in the eastern corner of the roughly triangular watershed, an area that includes Bath and Cuyahoga Falls.

Hawley presented several potential projects that could help with stormwater and in-stream restoration in the watershed, including preserving or enhancing high-infiltration areas that are able to soak in water, rather than developing that land, which creates more impervious surfaces.

Infrastructure improvements, like culvert maintenance and storm sewer repairs, could also help, said Hawley, adding those projects would be “addressing the problem before it gets a lot more expensive.”

Other potential projects include optimizing existing stormwater control measures, like retrofitting existing detention basins, or installing new measures, like adding bankfull wetlands. The wetlands are essentially ponds that create extra storage for water, diverting flow from the streams and ideally reducing erosion.

Hawley said he and his team came up with 60 to 80 potential projects.

“I'm just an outsider. I'm not the stakeholder who lives in the watershed. I'm not paying for the solutions,” he said. “So it's really for the stakeholders to decide what's for the [surface] water district and what's not.”

White and engineering project manager Dave Koontz with the county engineer’s office said the office is still evaluating and reviewing the projects; there’s no timeline for the process. Koontz said the county engineer’s office would present recommendations to the Bath Surface Water Advisory Committee. Bath Township trustees would also give input.

If all the projects were implemented, Hawley estimated they would cost in the range of $30 to $40 million.

That’s a problem for the county because of the Surface Water Management District’s limited revenue, which would be used to fund the projects. It brought in $350,000 in 2018 through its $4 a month fees and is expected to bring in an estimated $325,000 this year once the billing process is complete. White and Koontz said they hope to get outside funding, like grants.

Hawley’s presentation came the same day Summit County Council unanimously voted to create the County of Summit Stormwater Management Committee. A separate potential stormwater plan is the proposed Yellow Creek Conservancy District; its future remains in limbo in Summit County Common Pleas Court.

Contact reporter Emily Mills at 330-996-3334, emills@thebeaconjournal.com and @EmilyMills818.