Wednesday, Aug. 21



9:25 a.m., girl, 14, refusing to go to school, Spruce Street, Caldwell.



9:03 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



7:21 a.m., possible stroke, Railroad Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



6:32 a.m., fire at the mill, Pine Lake Road; Caldwell FD.



4:41 a.m., disabled tractor-trailer blocking roadway, Fairground Road/Route 78.



12:59 a.m., suspicious activity, Cumberland Street, Caldwell. Male arrested on a warrant.



Tuesday, Aug. 20



10:41 p.m., wife injured during a breaking and entering, Sarahsville Road. Deputy later requested medical personnel check a male suspect at the county jail, Olive Street; United Ambulance.



10:29 p.m., male outside a residence yelling for help, Sarahsville Road. Male arrested.



10:04 p.m., toddler seizure victim, Main Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



9:52 p.m., fallen tree, Noble Hill Road.



8:11 p.m., fallen trees, County Road 26 and Country Road 59.



8 p.m. well being check for a female pedestrian, Seneca Lake Road.



7:24 p.m., burning complaint, Tower Road.



4:56 p.m., male located a truck stolen from Newark, Shenandoah Road.



3:13 p.m., suspicious activity, Hanson Road.



1:06 p.m., ill person, Main Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



12:24 p.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



7:40 a.m., woman suffered a head injury during a fall, Cross Street, Sarahsville.



7:36 a.m., cattle on roadway, Ashton Hill Road.



3:34 a.m., female suffering chest pains, Broad Street, Macksburg; United Ambulance.



2:04 a.m., open door at a school, Seneca Lake Road.



1:26 a.m., well being check, Wagner Road; United and deputy.



Monday, Aug. 19



9:17 p.m., safety check for a child, West Street, Caldwell.



4:27 p.m., falsification, Sarahsville Road.



3:52 p.m., female inside caller’s apartment when he came home, Spruce Street, Caldwell.



3:50 p.m., lift assistance requested, Keithtown Road; United and deputies.



3:26 p.m., narcotics transaction captured on video surveillance, North Street, Caldwell.



2:48 p.m., female, 50, heart issues, Main Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



2:13 p.m., assault investigation, Olive Street, Caldwell.



1:18 p.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



12:48 p.m., suspicious activity, McConnelsville Road.



12:45 p.m., chest pains, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.



11:35 a.m., injured person, Fairground Road; United Ambulance.



11:24 a.m., ill person, Route 821; United Ambulance.



10:48 a.m., theft complaint, Bean Ridge Road.



10:46 a.m., breaking and entering, Caldwell.



9:22 a.m., females going through buildings without permission, Low Gap Road.



9:19 a.m., ill person suffering chest pains, Spruce Street, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



8:07 a.m., alarm activation, Seneca Lake Road.



7:44 a.m., chest pains, East Union Hill Road; United and Summerfield FD.



4:03 a.m., pedestrian dressed in dark clothing, Route 78. Male arrested on a warrant issued in Monroe County.



2:16 a.m., fallen tree, Fairground Street/Cliff Road.



Sunday, Aug. 18



9:08 p.m., verbal altercation involving a male trespasser, Bean Ridge Road.



8:20 p.m., extra patrols requested after a woman chased away a male trying to break into her garage, Pipa Road.



8:04 p.m., door knob damaged, Olive Street, Caldwell.



6:02 p.m., business alarm, Main Street, Caldwell.



2:52 p.m., possible natural gas leak, North Street, Caldwell.



2:06 p.m., well being check for a male, McFarland Hill Road.



7:42 a.m., woman, 83, fell injuring her hip, Ashton Hill Road; United Ambulance.



2:05 a.m., ill male, Greer Road; Bethel EMS.



Saturday, Aug. 17



11:48 p.m., medical transport to Cambridge; United Ambulance.



10:25 p.m., well being check for a woman, Hanson Road.



9:26 p.m., equipment violation with consent search, Cumberland Street, Caldwell. Warning issued.



9:10 p.m., well being check, Belford Street, Caldwell.



8:50 p.m., male screaming on the courthouse square, Caldwell.



8:48 p.m., ill male with stomach pains, Wills Creek Road; United and Summerfield FD.



7:58 p.m., woman reported her intoxicated husband cut his hand on a glass door and then had her sew it with a needle before going to the hospital, Crooked Tree Road. Caller advised her husband also yelled at her while she was sewing his cut closed.



7:03 p.m., husband grabbed caller by the neck after she looked in his vehicle, Belle Valley Road.



5:43 p.m., alarm activation, Dudley Road.



5:03 p.m., female requested to speak with a deputy, Forest Grove Ridge Road.



3:31 p.m., female passed out, Wolf Run Drive; United and Belle Valley FD.



3:27 p.m., woman threatened to harm herself, Smithson Street, Dexter City; United and deputies.



3:21 p.m., ill person at the prison, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.



12:44 p.m., suspicious truck parked in a field, Wickham & Ruppel Lane, Caldwell.



11:59 a.m., hit-skip accident, Wolf Run Road.



11:12 a.m., stray dog outside residence, North Street, Caldwell.



9:52 a.m., motorcycle accident, Frostyville Road; United and deputies.



8:30 a.m., male with broken ribs has pneumonia, Mechanic Street, Macksburg; United Ambulance.



7:01 a.m., injured deer, Sarahsville Road.



1:29 a.m., vehicle struck a house, Broad Street, Belle Valley; United and deputies. Male driver arrested.



Friday, Aug. 16



10:11 p.m., male trespasser reported.



10:09 p.m., suspicious activity, Maple Avenue, Caldwell.



9:39 p.m., male requested to speak with a deputy, Sunset Road.



9:04 p.m., injured deer on roadway, Hunkadora Road.



8:59 p.m., rollover accident, Lashley Road.



8:39 p.m., turn signal violation, Caldwell Lake Road. Warning issued.



8:02 p.m., equipment violation, Fairground Road. Warning issued.



7:34 p.m., drug paraphernalia found, Glen Slay Road.



7:32 p.m., female collapsed, West Hills Lane, Caldwell; United Ambulance.



6:46 p.m., reckless driver, Tunnel Hill Road.



6:20 p.m., animal complaint, Seneca Lake Road.



3:51 p.m., unconscious person in a vehicle that was parked in caller’s driveway when he got home from work, Corbet Road.



2:41 p.m., multiple lane infractions, Belle Valley Road. Warning issued.



1:13 p.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



10:49 a.m., wanted male arrested, Mud Run Road.



10:15 a.m., suspicious activity, Sarahsville Road.



8:42 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



8:38 a.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



2:42 a.m., suspicious person, Fairground Road.



Thursday, Aug. 15



9:38 p.m., unconscious person at the prison, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.



9:18 p.m., individual choking, Fairground Road; United Ambulance.



8:25 p.m., woman, 55, suffering chest pains, Fairground Road; United Ambulance.



7:34 p.m., ill male, 84, unable to walk, Paul Clark Road; United Ambulance.



6:47 p.m., theft investigation, Caldwell Lake Road.



6:29 p.m., wanted male arrested, Willey Avenue, Caldwell.



4:54 p.m., bank alarm activated, North Street, Caldwell.



4:12 p.m., missing juvenile, Lake Drive.



3:16 p.m., well being check for a elderly pedestrian, Route 78.



2:40 p.m., motorist ingested an unknown substance when stopped by a trooper, Interstate 77; United Ambulance.



2:02 p.m., hold-up alarm, Olive Street, Caldwell.



12:44 p.m., well being check, Planing Mill Street.



7:58 a.m., male, 89, injured during a fall, Dairy Lane; United Ambulance.



Wednesday, Aug. 14



9:46 p.m., motorcycle accident, Crooked Tree Road; United, Caldwell FD and deputies.



9:16 p.m., neighbor dispute, Tuckahoe Road.



8:27 p.m., ill person at the prison, McConnelsville Road; United Ambulance.



8 p.m., fallen tree blocking the roadway, Tunnel Hill Road.



7:29 p.m., male trespasser threatened to kill a male, his girlfriend and their baby, Parry Hollow Road.



5:20 p.m., camper on fire, Cooper Road; Belle Valley FD and deputies.



4:26 p.m., medical transport, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



3:34 p.m., male dislocated a hip, Sunset Road; United Ambulance.



1:11 p.m., heart issue, Fairground Road; United Ambulance.