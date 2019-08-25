AUGUST 25, 1959



Howard Wheeler wins first place in Guernsey County 4-H Tractor Operator Contest held at Law Tractor Sales.



AUGUST 25, 1969



Tower Communications Inc. refuses to sign television cable contract with the City of Cambridge because of the city's clause in the contract which allows it to cancel the contract on 60 days notice.



AUGUST 25, 1979



Cambridge Performing Arts Centre announces plans to buy a Wheeling Ave. building.



AUGUST 25, 1989



Chris, Travis, Aaron and Bob Johnson, recent winners of a trip giveaway, will enjoy a vacation at Walt Disney World and Epcot Center in Orlando, Fla., thanks to Dunning Motors, Cambridge, and the Ohio Valley Chevrolet Dealers Association.



AUGUST 25, 1999



The Southgate Parkway McDonald's Restaurant has a new item but it's not on the menu. It's a 1956 Chevrolet sitting inside to help compliment the 1950's style McDonald's. The car is owned by McDonald's owners Russ and Debbie Moore.