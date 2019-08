A man died Sunday afternoon at Summa Akron City Hospital from injuries sustained in an accident in Stow.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. on Young Road, Stow police confirmed.

Police said the man’s identity and details of the fatal incident, including whether he was hit while walking or riding in a vehicle, would be released Monday morning when the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office is scheduled to take the body from the hospital morgue.