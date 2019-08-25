It was a sold out evening for the 19th Annual Pawsibility Ball with 400 guests gathering at the Hilton Akron/Fairlawn on Saturday. The Humane Society of Summit County's celebration benefits all of the animals at the shelter who are still waiting for their forever homes.

Voice of the Cleveland Cavaliers Fred McLeod and Beth McLeod of Fox 8 News hosted the gala that included cocktails, dinner, silent and live auctions and a tribute to some this year’s Animal Heroes: the Cynthia Parker Matthews Family Foundation and ForeverLawn NEO.

“This year’s Pawsibility Ball will be an unforgettable celebration of the work we do every day to save lives and provide second chances to pets in need,” says HSSC President and CEO Diane Johnson.

Brenda Ehrhardt, a longtime volunteer and foster was holding a cat named Camomile. She said, "All seven of this litter were named after teas."

Jim Sebastian brought pit bull mix Diesel to the event. Both Diesel and his sister Brie are available for adoption, and Sebastian said, “We want to adopt them together since they are brother and sister.”

Enjoying the evening were Raymond and Connie Lurtz, John and Charlene Mozena, Allison Grayson, Katlyn Grayson, Kathy Kraft, Alina O'Connell, Barbara Burkhart, Jolea and Glenn Swann, Christine Finley, Greg Bossart, Lydia and Steve Rzucidlo, Beth and Mark Gerberich, Kent and Kay Makishi and Nancy and Tom Crump.

Zoe Holmes came from Dallas and attended with friends Paulette and Charles Paulson. David Curtis, Becky Stanovic and her daughter April Stanovic just adopted a kitten.

“Animals have no voice and we need to be their advocate,” said volunteer Karen Schofield. Amy Thomas and Wendy Mitchell also volunteered their time for the shelter.