The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that occurred Saturday evening when a semitractor-trailer smashed through the Interstate 71 median near Ashland and drove into oncoming traffic for a half-mile.

The semi was heading south on I-71 before the exit for the city of Ashland. Highway patrol officers said the 2012 Volvo Semi operated by Milenko Milenkovic, 38, of Long Island City, New York, crashed through a row of cables separating the northbound and southbound highway lanes.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. just south of the 193 mile marker.

The semi continued heading south in the northbound lane for a half-mile, police said. No one was injured. Northbound travel was reduced to one lane while authorities investigated the incident.

Ashland first responders and the Ohio Department of Transportation assisted.

Investigators with the Ohio State Highway Patrol suspect that prescription medication played a role in the accident, which remains under investigation.