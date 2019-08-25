A 17-year-old boy died after being thrown from the bed of a truck as it rounded a sharp curve in Wayne County on Saturday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

At 11:06 p.m. in Clinton Township, southwest of Wooster, patrol officers say 19-year-old Kylie Mathew of Shreve was driving a 2000 Dodge Ram truck with three passengers, including two seated in the bed of the truck.

Heading east on a county road of mostly farms and fields, the truck entered a sharp turn near McFadden Road and the teen was thrown from the bed of the truck onto the roadway, police said. Wayne County Coroner Amy Jolliff pronounced the youth dead at the scene.

Authorities are not releasing the boy’s name at this time.

A dispatcher at the Wooster post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said there were no reported injuries to Mathew or the other two passengers — Kiersten Brown, 18, who rode in the cab, and Cody Starner, 20, who also was in the bed of the truck, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation. Police have not determined if drugs or alcohol were a factor. Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Clinton Township first responders provided assistance.