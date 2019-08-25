The Kent Lions Club thanks the community for supporting its Twelfth Annual Sweet Corn Festival at Beckwith Orchard.



The Lions gives special thanks to its generous sponsors, whose vital contributions make the festival such a success. Beckwith Orchard once again welcomed the Kent Lions to host the festival at the farm at no cost. The Franklin Township Trustees secured a NOPEC Grant to help cover festival expenses. Hometown Bank, a founding sponsor of the festival, continues to offer generous funding. Other sponsors included Dave Bissler of Stouffer Realty; R.W. Martin and Sons Company; Scott Molders Inc.; Greer Heating & Air Conditioning, and Pam Marshal of Cruise Planners. Their contributions helped underwrite the cost of musical entertainment, as well as complimentary face painting, a magician and inflatables for young guests to enjoy. Children also enjoyed the contests and the prizes courtesy of Dairy Queen of Kent, Kent Lanes, and Popped of Acorn Alley.



Located just around the corner from Beckwith’s, the Brady Lake Methodist Church provides free parking for festival attendees. Emerald Transportation provided free shuttle service to guests from the parking lot to the festival.



Woodsy’s Music Store donated the use of sound equipment for the musicians who entertained throughout the festival. Featured acts included Tinnitus the Knight, Celtic Clan, Kerry Kean & Moonshine, and Box of Squirrels.



Festival-goers indulged in sausages and hot dogs from Kirby’s Meats in Stow and delicious corn from Giulitto Farms in Ravenna.



Many local businesses donated raffle gifts: Squirrel City Jewelers, Belleria, Fresca, Bricco, Kent Lanes, McKay Bricker, Klaben Auto, Flynn’s Auto, Little City Grill, A Cut Above Salon, Beckwith Orchard, Window Box Florist, KSU Wellness Center, Sue Nelson Design, Kent Cycle, Kent Recreation Department, Guy’s Pizza, Akron Rubber Ducks, and LaPorte Winery. Club members and friends donated additional items.



Printer’s Devil, Inc. of Hudson helped the Lions advertise the festival by providing full color posters to display at businesses and organizations across town.



Also, thanks to the many vendors who offered quality wares and a unique shopping experience.



Finally, thank you to those of you who came out to enjoy the festival and buy food and raffle tickets. Your presence enlivened this vibrant community gathering. Most importantly, your support enables the Kent Lions to help many local residents address their eye care needs, sponsor a pilot dog, and support eye research.



Fran Hardesty, Kent Lions Club