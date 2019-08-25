1 Page turner: The first meeting of the King of Horror Book Club will be 7 p.m. Monday at the Barnes & Noble on state Route 18 in the Montrose shopping area. The first month's selection for discussion will be Stephen King's "The Outsider."

2 Animation classic: The film "My Neighbor Totoro" will shown at 7 p.m. Monday at the Cedar Lee Theatre in Cleveland Heights. It is the work of Studio Ghibli, creators of "Spirited Away" and "Ponyo" by Academy Award-winning director Hayao Miyazaki. Tickets are available at the box office.