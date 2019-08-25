Our kids’ education today seems to still revolve around the three "R’s," but apparently our teachers don’t seem to express the importance of History in our classrooms. Or maybe our kids don’t see any value in studying and learning the history of our nation. I’m mindful of past year’s interviews of our teenage beach goers by Jesse Watters of "Watter’s World" on FOX News.



Jesse asked several questions of young bikini clad females as well as young males. The following are some of the questions along with the answers.....



1. Question — Whom did America fight in the Revolutionary War?



Answers — France. The South



2. Question — Why was the Civil War fought?



Answer — I don’t know.



3. Question — Who won the Civil War?



Answer — America.



4. Question — Who did America fight in World War II?



Answers — China, Vietnam, North Korea.



5. Question — What is this coming Monday?



Answers — Monday, I don’t know, Oh yes, Memorial Day.



6. Question — Why do we celebrate Memorial Day?



Answers — I don’t know. Oh yes, it’s to honor the .....



"Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it."



Is a quote that our millennials don’t seem to believe in. They also feel that the history taught in elementary and high school are biased and that will get the real scoop on history when they get to college.



If you believe that I have some seafront property in Arizona I would like to sell you. From the answers above it appears that the students were never enrolled in any history classes or were asleep during attendance.



College History classes are revisionist in nature being interpreted by socialistic professors who outnumber conservative professors twenty to one. This was true in the early 1970’s when I took history classes at an ultra liberal university and is much worse today.



If university professors can alter history then present and future societies can be changed.



Is history important? You betcha. Factions are at work to destroy and wipe away parts of American history by demanding the demolition of statues and monuments in Southern America. I for one found the the introduction of slavery in America as abominable but if we wipe out all reference to it in our history are we not doomed to repeat it?



See you next Sunday!



Bob Fettes is a semi-retired Cambridge businessman and columnist for The Sunday Jeffersonian. He can be reached at nancopiz@yahoo.com