A month after a Summit County judge ordered a competency evaluation of an Akron man accused of setting two fatal fires, he has finally been transferred to a mental hospital in Columbus.

Nothing else will happen in Stanley Ford’s case until his evaluation is completed, court officials said.

That means that jury selection in Ford’s capital murder trial, originally set to start Tuesday, will be delayed.

Ford couldn’t be transferred to Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare, a maximum-security mental health hospital in Columbus, until a bed became available and the paperwork was completed.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Christine Croce ordered the evaluation July 23.

Ford, 60, is accused of setting three fires in his Fultz Street neighborhood, with two people perishing in a 2016 fire and seven others – including five children – dying in another blaze in 2017. The third was a car fire with no injuries.

Ford faces the death penalty, though his attorneys are seeking to have it removed because he suffers from brain damage.