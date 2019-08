A man standing on the corner of West Market Street and North Valley Street in Akron’s West Hill neighborhood was stabbed Friday night by a passing bike rider.

About 11:50 p.m., the 23-year-old Akron man moved to let the bicycle pass. He felt a sharp pain in his hand, looked down, and realized he had been cut.

The victim was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General for treatment.

When officers interviewed the victim, they found a one-inch cut between the pinky finger and wrist.