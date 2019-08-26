Akron will host open houses and ribbon cuttings Sept. 12 for two new fire stations: Fire Station No. 2 at 952 E. Market St. and Fire Station No. 4 at 81 W. Thornton St.

They are the first two stations built using money from a 0.25% income tax approved in 2017 for police, fire and road projects.

The open houses will feature CPR demonstrations, sign-ups for free smoke detectors and light refreshments courtesy of construction managers G. Stephens, Inc. (Station No. 2) and Thomarios (Station No. 4). Guided tours will be available.

The open house and tours are set for 10 a.m. to noon at Station No. 2 and noon to 2 p.m. at Station No. 4.