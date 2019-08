STOW — City police, the Summit Metro Crash Response Team and Summit County Medical Examiner's Office are still investigating a fatal crash Sunday afternoon involving a pickup truck and a bicycle.

The bicyclist, who died at Summa Akron City Hospital, has not yet been identified.

Authorities were called at 12:59 p.m. to the intersection of Call Road and Young Road — where the pickup and bicycle collided, Capt. Bryan Snavely said.

The investigation is ongoing, he said.