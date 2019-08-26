MOGADORE — Dollar General will celebrate the grand opening of its newest store at 1169 state Route 43 at 8 a.m. Saturday.

The first 50 adult shoppers will receive a $10 Dollar General gift card and the first 200 shoppers will receive a Dollar General tote bag with complimentary product samples, among other giveaways.

“Dollar General is committed to delivering a pleasant shopping experience that includes a convenient location, a wide assortment of merchandise and great prices on quality products,” Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development, said in a news release. “We hope our area customers will enjoy shopping at Dollar General’s new location.”

Traditional Dollar General stores employ six to 10 people.