A pizza shop owner was sentenced to prison Monday for shooting at a man he claimed had stolen $1 for the tip jar at the restaurant.

Jeffrey Straughan, 53, of Cuyahoga Falls, the owner of East of Chicago Pizza on State Road in the Falls, was convicted in July by a Summit County jury of felonious assault, improper discharge of a firearm on a prohibited premises, and aggravated menacing. The felonious assault and improper discharge stories included gun specifications.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Alison Breaux sentenced Straughan to five years in prison Monday.

Prosecutors say Straughan searched for and confronted a 38-year-old man on Aug. 14, 2018, and accused him of stealing from the restaurant’s tips. They say Straughan pulled out a gun and fired it in the man’s direction at Portage Crossing Shopping Center. No one was injured.