HUDSON — An intersection that has been the site of more than 20 vehicle crashes from 2014 to 2018 will become a four-way stop starting Monday.

City Council last week unanimously approved an ordinance converting the Hines Hill Road-Valley View Road intersection from a two-way stop to a four-way stop. Hines Hill Road currently has stop signs, while Valley View does not.

The two new stop signs will be installed Monday, according to city spokesperson Jody Roberts. City manager Jane Howington said there are traffic warning signs on Valley View notifying drivers about the imminent change in the traffic pattern.

There were 21 crashes at this intersection from 2014 to 2018. Of that number, 17 were angled crashes, with four resulting in injuries, Roberts said. Eight of the angled crashes involved a vehicle traveling through the intersection from the eastbound approach of Hines Hill, and the other nine angled crashes involved a vehicle moving through the intersection from the westbound approach of Hines Hill. Roberts said city officials are aware of one fatality that occurred at the intersection in the mid-1990s.

An analysis determined that the site does not warrant a traffic signal, but Roberts said the intersection met the requirement for a four-way stop.

Resident S. David Worhatch told council he felt that the four-way stop was “long needed in this city.”

“There are a lot of us that use that intersection on a regular basis and have been urging City Council to do something about this problem,” said Worhatch. “We’ve had deaths at that intersection, serious car accidents.”

He noted he felt much of the reason for the problems has been the fact that it was only a two-way stop.

